Pearson’s (PSON) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

PSON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of Pearson to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 707.60 ($9.31).

LON PSON traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 615 ($8.09). The stock had a trading volume of 4,774,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 664.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 770.57.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £2,097.60 ($2,759.27).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

