PIVX Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Bisq, Cryptopia and Graviex. In the last week, PIVX has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $239,328.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009937 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005759 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Crex24, Livecoin, Coinbe, CryptoBridge, Binance, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bisq and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

