Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16.

About Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

