PPL (NYSE:PPL) and CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) Critical Review

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) and PPL (NYSE:PPL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get CPFL Energia alerts:

This table compares CPFL Energia and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPFL Energia 9.01% 17.95% 5.72% PPL 23.17% 14.73% 3.98%

CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. PPL pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CPFL Energia has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and PPL has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CPFL Energia and PPL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPFL Energia $7.65 billion 1.29 $563.08 million N/A N/A PPL $7.79 billion 3.32 $1.83 billion $2.40 14.88

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than CPFL Energia.

Volatility & Risk

CPFL Energia has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of CPFL Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CPFL Energia and PPL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPFL Energia 1 1 2 0 2.25 PPL 0 10 2 0 2.17

PPL has a consensus target price of $38.32, suggesting a potential upside of 7.27%. Given PPL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than CPFL Energia.

Summary

PPL beats CPFL Energia on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPFL Energia

CPFL Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.6 million customers; and had 323,979 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 464,627 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,272 megawatts. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. CPFL Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 10 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for CPFL Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPFL Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.