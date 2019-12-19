PumaPay Reaches Market Cap of $3.75 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $394,572.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Coinall. In the last week, PumaPay has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.56 or 0.06555470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030480 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001486 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange, CoinBene, HitBTC and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

