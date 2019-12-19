Quantstamp (QSP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.81 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and $97,125.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, GOPAX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01182853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120373 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, DDEX, GOPAX, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

