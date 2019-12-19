Quiz’s (QUIZ) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON QUIZ traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 17.58 ($0.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.30. Quiz has a 12 month low of GBX 12.69 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Quiz Company Profile

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

