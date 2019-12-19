Quiz’s (QUIZ) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON QUIZ traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 17.58 ($0.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.30. Quiz has a 12 month low of GBX 12.69 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Quiz Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Quiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.