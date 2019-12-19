QYNO Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, QYNO has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QYNO has a total market cap of $362.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

