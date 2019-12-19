Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 158,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,492. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $37.48.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

Dividend History for Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Comments


