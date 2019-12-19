resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Shares Up 5.1%

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, 1,230,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 170% from the average session volume of 455,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

TORC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded resTORbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that resTORbio, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other resTORbio news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 336,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $424,066.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,932,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock worth $8,847,230. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth $44,052,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in resTORbio by 72.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 583,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in resTORbio during the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in resTORbio by 25.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of resTORbio in the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

