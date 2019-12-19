RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Up 8.8%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s share price was up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49, approximately 665,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 801% from the average daily volume of 73,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 56.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

