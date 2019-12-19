Richard Hermanns Acquires 2,500 Shares of HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns bought 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,758,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,522,973.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,575.00.

Shares of HireQuest stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,443. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

