Richard Lawrence Voliva III Sells 20,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HFC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.95. 1,161,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,917,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after buying an additional 321,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,726,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,001,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after buying an additional 827,015 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

