Richard Lawrence Voliva III Sells 20,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
HFC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.95. 1,161,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,917,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after buying an additional 321,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,726,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,001,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after buying an additional 827,015 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
