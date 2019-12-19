Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.5-21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.64 billion.Rite Aid also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of RAD traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,631,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

