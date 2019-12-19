RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) Shares Down 0%

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14, 800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.
RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Company Profile (NYSE:RMI)
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
