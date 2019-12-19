RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) Shares Down 0%

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14, 800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

Get RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 57.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 130.2% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 84,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 83.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Company Profile (NYSE:RMI)

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.