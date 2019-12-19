Rubies (RBIES) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a total market cap of $25,368.00 and approximately $198.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007607 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

