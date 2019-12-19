Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €159.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €149.45 ($173.78).

Get Safran alerts:

EPA SAF traded up €0.85 ($0.99) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €139.85 ($162.62). 775,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a one year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The company’s 50-day moving average is €146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €135.64.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.