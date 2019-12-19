Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Trading Up 19.5%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)’s stock price was up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.82, approximately 112,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 62,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on STSA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). Equities research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.