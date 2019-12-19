Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0686 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $46.82 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

