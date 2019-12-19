Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.37 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

SDI stock traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 74.50 ($0.98). 774,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,545. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.20. Scientific Digital Imaging has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 76 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $78.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging in a research report on Tuesday.

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

