Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.26

Shares of Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

SNIRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Senior alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.