Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $110,397.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, BitForex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012423 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008829 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007666 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,194,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, GDAC, Bibox, DDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

