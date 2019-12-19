Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.98

Shares of Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as low as $3.44. Sirius Minerals shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 10,139,085 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Sirius Minerals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Sirius Minerals from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 4 ($0.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $248.94 million and a PE ratio of 4.43.

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

