SmileyCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $225,283.00 and approximately $775.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 152.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,108,170,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,575,083,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

