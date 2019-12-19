Software’s (STWRY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS STWRY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274. Software has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

