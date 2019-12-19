Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Raised to $37.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Sonic Automotive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an underweight rating to an equal rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 3,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,384. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Dyke sold 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $109,606.92. Insiders have sold a total of 36,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 297.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 32.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

