SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.86

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNYFY. ValuEngine lowered SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.