Spectrum Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $23,011.00 and approximately $15,015.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00559435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008886 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

