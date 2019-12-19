St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.74

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.74 and traded as high as $20.20. St. Joe shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 177,894 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in St. Joe by 69.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

