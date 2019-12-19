StableUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.18 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013969 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,169,194 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

