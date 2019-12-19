Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.13

Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 51598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,664,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,451,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in Stars Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,539,000 after buying an additional 2,567,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Stars Group by 536.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after buying an additional 1,975,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stars Group during the second quarter worth about $31,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

