STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches One Day Volume of $624,536.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $35.73 million and approximately $624,536.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00015514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DSX, HitBTC, IDCM and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.06573207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030371 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, OKCoin, IDCM, HitBTC, Tokens.net, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

