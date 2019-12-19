Sumo Group’s (SUMO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUMO. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Shore Capital cut shares of Sumo Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

LON SUMO traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 164.75 ($2.17). The stock had a trading volume of 28,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Sumo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.78 ($2.50). The company has a market capitalization of $249.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.63.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

