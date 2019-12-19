Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of SGRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 22.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 21.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

