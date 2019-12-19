Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.44

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and traded as high as $14.70. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter.

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

