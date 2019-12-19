Swarm Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $8,549.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00186166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01190555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

