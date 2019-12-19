Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.00

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 3570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCMWY. ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Swisscom AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

