T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 1,080,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,066,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several analysts recently commented on TTOO shares. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Svb Leerink raised their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 23.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

