TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) PT Lowered to $3.50

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 332,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $213.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 59.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.