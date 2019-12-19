TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of TTI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. 330,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,769. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $213.42 million, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 972,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,630 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.