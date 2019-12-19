Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.49

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.49 and last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 46858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. CL King cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

