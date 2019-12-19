Titan Coin (TTN) One Day Volume Tops $544.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 1% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $576,910.00 and $544.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00048210 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003823 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 119% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

