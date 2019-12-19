Tony Marion Pearce Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tony Marion Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,567,524.00.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,426. Purple Innovation Inc has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $155.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

