TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.
TPH stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 70,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
