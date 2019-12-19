TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

TPH stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 70,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

