Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.93. Trinity Place shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 59,019 shares trading hands.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 2.9% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 369,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Place by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 87,719 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares during the period.

Trinity Place Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit