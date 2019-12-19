Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.93. Trinity Place shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 59,019 shares trading hands.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 2.9% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 369,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Place by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 87,719 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares during the period.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

