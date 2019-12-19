TSAKOS ENERGY N/% RED EXGBL PFD SH (NYSE:TNP-PC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/% RED EXGBL PFD SH (NYSE:TNP-PC) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60, approximately 1,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/% RED EXGBL PFD SH (NYSE:TNP-PC)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2019, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers with dynamic positioning technology.

