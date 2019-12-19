TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TNP. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

NYSE TNP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. Research analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s payout ratio is -12.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 53.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,080 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 4.4% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 434,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1,687.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 134,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

