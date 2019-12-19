Unibright (UBT) Hits Market Cap of $2.73 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $76,773.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. One Unibright token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00185047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01179479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, Cryptopia, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

