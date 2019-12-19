USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013970 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.73 million and $38.11 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00185621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.01179882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.