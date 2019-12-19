Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $190.75

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.75 and last traded at $190.32, with a volume of 32936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.7169 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 596,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

